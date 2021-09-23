Man Utd v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Manchester United are the highest scorers in the Premier League so far this season with 13 goals. With an expected goals total of eight, the Reds are also overperforming their xG more than any other side this season.

Aston Villa have lost both of their Premier League away games this season, conceding three goals in each defeat. Indeed, the Villans have lost five of their last eight away league games (two wins, one draw), more than they had in their previous 15 on the road (seven wins, four draws, four lost).

No side has had more direct attacks in the Premier League this season than Aston Villa (15). A direct attack is one that starts just inside a team’s own half, with at least 50% of movement towards the opposition goal that ends in a shot or touch in the opposition box.