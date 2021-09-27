Everton 2-0 Norwich: The pick of the stats
Everton have won four consecutive Premier League games at Goodison Park for the first time since September 2019 under Marco Silva (six).
Norwich have lost each of their first six Premier League games this season with a goal difference of -14; the worst ever start at this stage of a season in the competition’s history.
Canaries manager Daniel Farke has lost 75% of his 44 Premier League games (33/44), the highest loss percentage of any manager to take charge of 20+ games in the league.