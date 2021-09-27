BBC Sport

Everton 2-0 Norwich: The pick of the stats

  • Everton have won four consecutive Premier League games at Goodison Park for the first time since September 2019 under Marco Silva (six).

  • Norwich have lost each of their first six Premier League games this season with a goal difference of -14; the worst ever start at this stage of a season in the competition’s history.

  • Canaries manager Daniel Farke has lost 75% of his 44 Premier League games (33/44), the highest loss percentage of any manager to take charge of 20+ games in the league.