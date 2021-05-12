A trip across the Pennines
Leeds continue their quest for a top-half finish when they visit Burnley in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off. It's the 60th league meeting between the sides.
- Burnley could win four consecutive home league matches against Leeds for the first time.
- However, Leeds are vying to earn an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight victory in this fixture.
- Leeds won the reverse fixture 1-0 in December and are looking to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 2011-12 Championship season.