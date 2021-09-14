Everton v Burnley: The pick of the stats
Everton have won two league games in a row in which they have conceded the first goal (also against Southampton) - after only doing so twice in their previous 59 such matches.
Ben Mee made his 200th Premier League appearance for Burnley on Monday, becoming the first player to reach this milestone for the Clarets.
Andros Townsend scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time since May 2019 - for Crystal Palace against Cardiff - while Everton became the fifth side he has scored for in the competition.