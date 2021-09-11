Man Utd v Newcastle - confirmed team news

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his first start for Manchester United since re-signing from Juventus last month.

Ronaldo starts along with United's other two major summer signings Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes two changes from the side that started the 1-0 win at Wolves on 29 August, with Nemanja Matic also returning.

Daniel James, who started at Molineux, has since joined Leeds and Fred drops to the bench.

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Matic, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.