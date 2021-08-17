Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It was a worrying sight for City fans in the closing moments of the defeat by Spurs on Sunday when midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was lying on the sidelines clutching his shoulder.

But the early signs are that the injury isn't likely to keep him out for weeks and there will be a further assessment later this week.

Whether Norwich on Saturday comes too soon, we'll have to wait and see, but one to think about when making your team selections this week.

Will you keep Gundogan in? Pick and share your City starting line-up for the visit of Norwich