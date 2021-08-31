Ameer Khan, BBC Sport

West Ham had an incredible last season thanks to the brilliant and shrewd signings of Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson and the loan signing of Jesse Lingard.

This time around, they’ve already signed Alphonse Areola as back-up to Lucasz Fabianski and Kurt Zouma to replace Fabian Balbuena.

The problem with West Ham is squad depth across the park. They are in Europe this season and if the first team get one or two injuries, they could be in real trouble, with no real replacements for most of the favoured line-up.

Said Benrahma has done a brilliant job filling the Lingard-shaped hole in midfield, but David Moyes would want to bring the Manchester United man back to London Stadium and use both together.

The Hammers also need a back-up to Michail Antonio in case he gets injured.