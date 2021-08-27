Team news: Newcastle v Southampton

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit after a foot problem while Paul Dummett is back following a calf issue.

Boss Steve Bruce says it is "touch and go" whether Isaac Hayden, who has a knee injury, will be fit to play.

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out with a calf problem while long-term absentee Will Smallbone remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is likely to rotate his line-up after Saints' record 8-0 away win at Newport in midweek.

