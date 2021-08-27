Tottenham have had a loan bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they are committed to keeping him. (Telegraph)

Watford have opened talks with Spurs over a possible deal for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 32. (Fabrizio Romano)

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane is in talks about an improved contract with Tottenham. The striker, 28, is hoping for a deal worth up to £400,000 a week after committing to stay at the club this season. (Times - subscription required)

Spurs have opened talks over a possible £40m move for Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 22. (Independent)

