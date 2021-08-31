Rob Stevens, BBC Sport

Brighton & Hove Albion fans will be hoping to see a couple of new faces in the door before the transfer window closes to bolster numbers and options in Graham Potter’s squad.

A deal for Getafe's left-sided Marc Cucurella seems all but done, plus the Seagulls have been strongly linked with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez over the summer, with Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard another name thrown into the mix.

Cucurella will offer competition for Dan Burn and Solly March at left wing-back, while a goalscorer would be warmly welcomed - Albion were labelled the ‘Kings of Expected Goals’ last season after failing to convert many of their chances.

Neal Maupay has started the new campaign with two goals in three Premier League games, but had an injury scare when he was forced off at half-time against Watford with a shoulder problem. A long lay-off for either the Frenchman or Danny Welbeck could leave Potter short up front - especially after Florin Andone and Percy Tau were allowed to leave.

Just as important will be hanging on to midfielder Yves Bissouma, whose influence on the team has grown steadily over the past two seasons, amid reported interest from Liverpool.