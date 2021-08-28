Brighton 0-2 Everton: Benitez reaction

Everton manager Rafael Benítez speaking to Sky Sports: "We showed good team spirit, organisation and desire. I'm really pleased, we won, clean sheet - lots of positives.

"We had chances in the first half but we were missing the last pass, we improved in the second half.

"Demarai Gray has been working hard in training, he's improving. He has more confidence and he's pushing to play. It's nice having players that train that way, making sure the manager selects them."

On Richarlison wanting to take the penalty: "With the penalty, (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) is the first taker, Richarlison knows he's the second one.

"The main thing is that he scored, we won. We have to compete in training to see who scores more penalties, but at the moment Dominic is the first one."