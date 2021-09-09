Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace are without a victory in their past 12 Premier League games against Tottenham, since a 2-1 win in January 2015. The Eagles have scored just four goals in this run.

Spurs have only failed to score in one of their 12 Premier League fixtures at Palace (seven wins, three draws, two defeats) - and that was a 3-0 loss in January 2005. Spurs have scored once in each of their past five league matches at Selhurst Park.