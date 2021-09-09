BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Crystal Palace are without a victory in their past 12 Premier League games against Tottenham, since a 2-1 win in January 2015. The Eagles have scored just four goals in this run.

  • Spurs have only failed to score in one of their 12 Premier League fixtures at Palace (seven wins, three draws, two defeats) - and that was a 3-0 loss in January 2005. Spurs have scored once in each of their past five league matches at Selhurst Park.

  • The hosts are winless in their past 11 Premier League London derbies (six draws, five defeats), while Tottenham have lost three of their past five such games in the league.