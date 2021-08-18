BBC Sport

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa: Fantasy football top performers

Watford beat Aston Villa in a five-goal thriller on the opening weekend of the Premier League season - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both teams:

  • Emmanuel Dennis (3)

  • Ismaila Sarr (2)

  • Cucho Hernandez & Danny Ings (1)

So which Watford and Villa players should be making it into your team for gameweek two?

