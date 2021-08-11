Where will Newcastle finish this season?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his verdict on how the final table will look...

Newcastle - 14th

Any prediction involving Newcastle is always an adventure and this season is no different.

Steve Bruce took them to a respectable 12th place last time despite having little faith from the Toon Army, and Newcastle actually looked a decent side when striker Callum Wilson and flying French winger Allan Saint-Maximin were fit.

Joe Willock, a resounding success on loan from Arsenal, is also back to lift spirits. But with supporters back inside St James' Park, Bruce needs good results early to keep the wolf from the door - even if he appears to still retain strong support from owner Mike Ashley.

