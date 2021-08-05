Brendan Rodgers has been speaking before his side's Community Shield match against Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday. The key lines from the Leicester boss:

- Wesley Fofana requires another scan to determine the extent of his injury and how long he will be out for.

- Rodgers said he wasn’t overly impressed with the level of officiating in the pre-season friendly against Villarreal and revealed that his opposite number Unai Emery offered an apology.

- He described the Community Shield as a "wonderful occasion" and said his side "play in every game to win".

- On targets for the season, he said the players have "emphatically overachieved when you look at budgets", adding that the aim is once again to get into the European positions and challenge for trophies.

Hear more from Rodgers on the Leicester City Boot Room from 18:00 BST on BBC Radio Leicester - listen live here