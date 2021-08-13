Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho could make his debut after taking part in training for the first time on Monday.

Raphael Varane is yet to complete his move from Real Madrid, while Marcus Rashford and Alex Telles are injured.

Leeds United have several fitness concerns for Saturday's trip to Old Trafford.

New signing Junior Firpo will be assessed for a minor injury, along with Diego Llorente and Jamie Shackleton.

