West Ham 4-1 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to Sky Sports: "We started the game OK and we looked like we could hurt them. We made too many mistakes. Credit to the players, they kept going. There's no doubting the mentality or the spirit.

"We got to 2-1 and were ready to make subs and attack the game - but then they scored the third goal [before they came on]. We were looking to go to 4-3-2 and get the extra player up there.

"By the end, Michail scores a couple of great goals and finishes the game.

"We weren't at our top level tonight. We needed to move it quicker, taking too many touches.

"We kept fighting. At half-time we said it was a chance to show our spirit."

On Ayoze Perez's red card: "If you look in isolation at the contact it doesn't look good. But if you look back there's a foul on him, he gets clipped. If he goes down he gets a free-kick. Because he's clipped he's stretching and makes the tackle. It doesn't look great slowed down.

"When Michael [Oliver] goes to the screen in front of 60,000 people it's going to be given."