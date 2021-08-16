It's very early days, but everyone enjoys looking at the table after an opening weekend win, right?

Well, you could forgive Tottenham fans for feeling a little underwhelmed after their victory over Manchester City was only good enough to see them scrape into the top half.

Why? Because all 10 Premier League games this weekend had a winner - seven by the home team.

That means despite beating the champions 1-0 and registering the same amount of points as leaders Manchester United, a combination of goal difference and alphabetical order knocked Nuno Espirito Santo's side down to 10th.

At least there are 37 games left to put things right.

