Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has been speaking to the media before Watford face Aston Villa in their first game back in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- Munoz says his Watford team are "ready" for the challenge of the Premier League

- He called for "maximum support" from Hornets fans, saying they need them "now more than ever"

- He adds that it's "important we have a connection with the fans"

- He also says he feels "very comfortable" with the team and that he wants to "enjoy" the Premier League

- Only strikers Joao Pedro and Joshua King, plus midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, are unavailable for the trip to Villa Park