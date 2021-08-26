Liverpool await Champions League group stage draw
The 2021-22 Uefa Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST.
Here's what you need to know as six-time winners Liverpool wait to discover their opponents:
What happened last season? Jurgen Klopp's 2019 winners were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Real Madrid, drawing 0-0 at an empty Anfield after losing the first leg 3-1. The Reds sealed a Premier League top-four spot on the final day last term.
What about this season? Liverpool are in pot two for the group stage draw. They're joined by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris St-Germain, and subsequently cannot face those sides. Clubs from the same country can also not meet in the group stage.
What's the worst-case scenario? There are plenty of big names to be avoided in pot one, with German champions Bayern Munich, Italian champions Inter Milan and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid all possible opponents for Klopp's side. Elsewhere, AC Milan, Atalanta, Ajax and Porto are among the clubs that could come from the other two pots.