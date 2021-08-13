Lawro's predictions: Everton v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

New Southampton striker Adam Armstrong has taken the same route as Alan Shearer, playing for Saints, Blackburn and Newcastle, just in reverse.

I've seen Armstrong in the Championship and he has a lovely knack of scoring when you feed him properly, but at that level teams make a lot of mistakes and he does not seem to me to be the kind of player who makes his own chances.

This is a big game for Everton because it's Rafa's first as manager, and the crowds are back which should help. There are going to be people there who don't want him in charge but he is a very good manager, and I'm expecting him to start the season with a win.

Louisa's prediction: Having the fans back is going to make a big difference for us. 3-1

