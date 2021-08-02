Transfer news: Wolves express Ramsey interest
Wolves have expressed an interest in signing Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus, although the 30-year-old is not convinced by a move to Molineux. (Calciomercato - Italian)
Meanwhile, Leeds United are interested in signing Wolves and Spain winger Adama Troare, with the 25-year-old valued at about £30m. (Goal)
Tottenham, managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, are also considering a move for Traore. (Mail)
And Wolves' Spanish striker Rafa Mir has been offered to Barcelona. The 24-year-old has made just four appearances for the Black Country club since joining from Valencia in 2018 and has been sent out on loan three times. (Sport)