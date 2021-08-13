Juliette Ferrington, BBC Sport

Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League opener against Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key points from his news conference:

- Harry Kane returned to training on Friday and had a chat with Nuno. The new Tottenham manager wouldn’t say what the conversation was about – or if Kane will play on Sunday;

- Nuno said the team won’t be distracted by talk of Kane being unhappy and wanting to leave, that the group have a shield and are focused on the season ahead;

- He said he would make a decision on whether Kane will be involved against City after their final training session tomorrow – but that everything was okay;

- The former Wolves manager repeatedly said Kane is a Tottenham player: “He’s here with us – we have to think about tomorrow. Let's prepare the training session tomorrow and go day by day. All the players who work with us are our players.”