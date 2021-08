Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady has been called up to the England squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland in September.

The 28-year-old defender will join up with the Three Lions after Sunday's game against Manchester United.

England boss Gareth Southgate has named a 25-man squad for the trio of games, which start with an away fixture against Hungary on Thursday, 2 September.

