Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

I am at this game for LFC TV and it is going to be an unbelievably emotional day at Anfield as the club and fans pay tribute to the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, Andrew Devine, who died in July.

The place would have been rocking anyway, because it is Liverpool's first home game of the season, at a full stadium again and with Virgil van Dijk back in the team, but the occasion is going to make the atmosphere even more special.

Burnley won at Anfield in January, ending the Reds' 68-game unbeaten run there in the league and starting a dismal run of home form.

I don't see Sean Dyche's side repeating that result this time though. We don't know what is going on behind the scenes but I don't really understand why the Clarets board are not backing him more in the transfer market.

Dan's prediction: I've never been one of those Blues where anything Liverpool do, I am against them. I have got so many friends who are Reds, so I was happy when they won the Champions League and the Premier League too. Don't get me wrong, I still wind them up at derby time though. 3-0

