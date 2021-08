Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Juventus and Portugal forward, 36, to Manchester City. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

But City insist Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 28, remains their main target. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, Celtic's efforts to persuade City's Couto to join the club on a season-long loan appear to have faltered. (Scotsman - subscription required)

