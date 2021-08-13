Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

Many sides suffered at their home ground last season as they played almost all of the season without fans. But was this coincidence or were empty stadiums the cause?

Burnley’s home record of four wins, six draws and nine defeats was the worst in the club's seven Premier League seasons, including the two they were relegated in 2009-10 and 2014-15.

The 14 goals scored at home last campaign stood out as the worst in the division outside the relegated teams.

The Clarets struggles in front of goal can result in Chris Wood taking some heat as the lead forward in the side.

But he wasn’t the only culprit - with the data also pointing to the failure of defender James Tarkowski (four) and forwards Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes (both three) to take any of their 'big chances' in the league at Turf Moor last season.

Opta defines a 'big chance' as a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score.