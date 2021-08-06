Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that defender Jonny Evans will be out until after the first international break of the season.

Evans picked up a foot injury in the FA Cup final in May and is now set to miss the first four Premier League games of the campaign.

And after the horrible injury fellow centre-back Wesley Fofana suffered against Villarreal, Rodgers said the Foxes will need defensive reinforcements.

"He [Evans] is improving but at the moment, but we’re looking at maybe after the international break," he said on Thursday.

"We're light, so we'll have to look in the market."