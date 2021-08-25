Ten-man Everton progressed to the third-round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield thanks to a late Andros Townsend goal.

“It really wasn’t a pretty watch, it wasn’t an enjoyable game for any Evertonian to watch,” the Blue Room podcast host Ben Crawford told the Football Daily podcast.

“In the end, it was literally just a case of getting through and getting our name in the hat for the next round, and that was good enough for us on the night,” he added.

“It was important for Benitez that we did get into the next round so there couldn’t be any black marks against him.

“Each game that goes by we are learning more about what a Benitez Everton looks like, but so far it looks to be quite promising and I think he is silencing a lot of the doubters.”

Listen to the full discussion on Everton's strong start to the season under Benitez from 08'00 on BBC Sounds