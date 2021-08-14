Leicester v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers resists the temptation to include any of his summer signings, with Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare both on the bench.

Ayoze Perez starts, providing support to Jamie Vardy in attack, with Daniel Amartey also included as Caglar Soyuncu's centre-back partner.

Luke Thomas starts at left-back.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Vestergaard, Albrighton, Ward, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Daka, Soumare.