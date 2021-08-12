Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If the excitement of Leeds United supporters returning to full stadia to finally see their team back in the Premier League was not enough, then the fact it is against ancient rival Manchester United takes the anticipation to extraordinary levels.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa's view on the fixture and the significance of the fans will, of course, be on the agenda when he speaks to the press at lunchtime on Thursday.

As relaxed as most around the club appear to be about him not having officially put pen to paper on his new deal, there are those among the fanbase who will breathe a little more easily if he can confirm a fourth season at the helm.

His preparations for the second top-flight campaign have been meticulous as always, but has he changed anything? What team news can he divulge? Will new signing Junior Firpo be fit to play after a knock in pre-season?