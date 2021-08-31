In late January 2008, Manchester City were suffering an injury crisis and needed a proven striker to see them through the second half of the season.

Benjani was in the best form of his career, having scored 12 goals in 23 games for Portsmouth. He was enjoying life at Fratton Park and had no thoughts of leaving until City made their interest clear the day before the deadline.

Pompey manager Harry Redknapp was eager to sign Jermain Defoe, so he accepted a £7.6 million offer for Benjani. The wheels were suddenly in motion but there were still several issues to resolve.

The Zimbabwean arrived in Manchester at 22:30 BST. Unable to carry out a medical in time, City submitted their paperwork to the Premier League despite concerns about a previous knee injury. Benjani's fate hung in the balance until five days later, when the move was finally confirmed.