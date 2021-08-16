Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and Alexandre Lacazette, 30, have attracted interest from Barcelona, with the La Liga club viewing them as replacements for Martin Braithwaite, 30, if he were to leave the Nou Camp this summer. (Sport)

Meanwhile, the Gunners want to sign Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 23, and will turn to Antonio Conte, his former boss at the Italian side, if manager Mikel Arteta is sacked. (Tuttosport, via Express)

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column