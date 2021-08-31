Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

This transfer window has played with the emotions of Wolves fans quite a lot, it appears, and might do so for a few hours yet.

Perhaps, if they don’t end up signing either Renato Sanches or someone of similar standing, those stirrings will continue for a while afterwards too.

It has been a strange few weeks. Early in the summer, following the change of coach from Nuno to Bruno Lage, there was general acceptance that Wolves could be in a degree of trouble if they didn’t make several high-quality signings, having been so obviously short-handed last season.

Their business so far has been respectable but maybe not on the scale anticipated. Yet, after the three performances against Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United the mood has been much lighter, notwithstanding the absence of any points or goals.

Who wouldn’t want to join a club playing as excitingly as Wolves did in those games?

If nobody else does join today, a section of Wolves’ support is likely to be stewing – at least until they next play after the international break.

And don’t even suggest that any other club might try to come in for Ruben Neves or Adama Traore…