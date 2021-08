Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Now Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has been confirmed, the next thing is what number he will wear.

Number seven currently belongs to Edinson Cavani.

However, his international number is about to become free as Daniel James (21) is in the process of being sold to Leeds.

If Cavani took the 21, Ronaldo could have seven. Simple.

Any change would need the approval of the Premier League.

