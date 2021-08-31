Dafydd Pritchard, BBC Sport Wales

An added complication for some players moving clubs today is that they're currently with their national teams.

Daniel James is one such player. The Manchester United winger, who is on the verge of completing a £30m move to Leeds United, has been with Wales as they prepare for tomorrow's friendly in Finland and upcoming World Cup qualifers against Belarus and Estonia.

Wales fly to Helsinki from Cardiff today, but James will be travelling from Leeds after completing his medical.

"I have to be flexible with the players. I can't say he can't leave," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"He'll be rejoining the camp and will be in Finland."

Follow transfer deadline day live