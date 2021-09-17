Team news: Man City v Southampton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named the same starting line-up in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time as a manager, but may opt for changes against Saints.

Kevin de Bruyne returned from injury in midweek and could play his first Premier League game for a month.

Phil Foden, who also made his comeback on Wednesday, awaits his first top-flight appearance of the season.

Southampton are still without Theo Walcott and Stuart Armstrong but striker Shane Long, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, is back in contention.

Will Smallbone has resumed training but lacks match fitness after nine months out with a knee injury.

