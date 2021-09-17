Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is suspended for this game which is a massive blow for them.

I know Manchester United were far from impressive in the Champions League in midweek but I don't think it will stop them from making it out of their group.

If anything, it could be beneficial. The hype around Cristiano Ronaldo's return might have meant a few people were getting carried away but that defeat should focus them, and remind them how much work they have got to do.

Aqib's prediction: I hope what happened against Young Boys helps United get some fire in their belly, which they should already have. I want to see a reaction to that here. In terms of us and the title, before Ronaldo signed I thought second place would be decent, as long as we keep building. 0-2

Shaun's prediction: Antonio is going to be a big miss for West Ham, because he is the big threat in their team. I hate to say it but United have got a real chance of winning the league this season with the quality they have got in their side. Cristiano Ronaldo is going to keep scoring goals and Bruno Fernandes is a maestro when it comes to making them. 0-3

