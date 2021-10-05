United want Carrick and McKenna to extend deals

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United are working to secure first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna on extended contracts.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed a three-year extension to his existing deal in July, and assistant boss Mike Phelan has followed by signing to June 2024.

The contracts are linked to Solskjaer’s, which had been due to expire in 2022, and it is seen as providing backing at a time when the Norwegian is again under pressure after a series of disappointing results.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton means United's run of four home games produced one win - over Villarreal courtesy of an injury-time goal - a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of West Ham and only one Premier League point.

United have a tough run of fixtures immediately after the international break, with home games against Liverpool and Manchester City mixed in with trips to Leicester and Tottenham, plus home and away Champions League games against Italian side Atalanta.