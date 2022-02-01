How do you feel about Newcastle's transfer window?

January was a busy month for new arrivals at St James' Park as Newcastle bid to avoid relegation from Premier League.

Brighton defender Dan Burn joined for £13m, Matt Targett was a deadline day loan signing from Aston Villa and Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been bought for an initial £35m to follow the captures of England right-back Kieran Trippier and Burnley striker Chris Wood.

