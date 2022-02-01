The January transfer window has 'slammed' shut, so what have you made of Mikel Arteta's ins and outs with a number of first-team players leaving the club?

Here are some of your comments:

Fred Layman: Arteta and Edu ruining the club - no forward planning. Arteta is a terrible man manager. Players like Aubameyang leaving on a free - ridiculous. They couldn't run a chip shop let alone a multi-million pound football club.

Robert Stapler: Yet again we have been let down by the board. Yes, let Aubameyang go but get someone in to replace him. Big club with no ideas, sack Arteta because we will finish up again with no European football. Total disgrace, been supporting this club for 67 years - bring back the good old days.

PJ: I think it’s good business from Arsenal. Yeah, we are short up front but we have played better without him in the squad since December 5th! Let’s focus on what’s the most important thing here and that’s the club to whom he showed a complete lack of respect towards at times. He's gone, we move forward, trust the process and support Arteta and the team.

Valayden: Happy to get rid of Aubameyang: really lazy after he renewed his contract. Disappointed not to sign a top-class striker and a midfielder and not to have sacked Xhaka (huge liability). Failure to attract top class players is due to the poor performance of Arsenal, after disastrous management of Arsene Wenger over his last five years' reign.

Let us know your thoughts on the Gunners' winter transfer window