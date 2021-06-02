The selection - or otherwise - of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was the most vexed question in the build up to Tuesday's England squad announcement.

It seems England's squad is seriously overloaded in one position - and not a position that necessarily defines the destiny of big games.

Is Gareth Southgate's reasoning that Alexander-Arnold is simply too good a footballer to leave behind, a player with the capacity to be a game-changer in an attacking context that does not apply to the others battling for the right-back slot?

His defensive qualities come under regular scrutiny but his deliveries from set-pieces, both in creating chances and scoring from dead-ball situations, are world class. He has a gift that has altered the course of big games.

Four right-backs may seem too much (and probably is) but Alexander-Arnold's all-purpose attacking ability makes his selection the right move by Southgate.

Read more of McNulty's analysis

Pick your England Euros starting line-up