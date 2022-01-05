Leeds fans have their say on the January transfer window

Muhammad Yusuf Habibie: A new CM for Kalvin Phillips cover. News about Boubacar Kamara are welcomed although I think we should try Lewis Bate. We need to move on either Rodrigo or Tyler Roberts so Joe Gelhardt can gets enough minutes.

Ian Tucker, Barnstaple: In an ideal world I would hope Leeds would go for Lewis O'Brien and Brereton and Dickie.

Simon Lawson, Yeadon, Leeds: Diaz striker from Blackburn will cost a lot but he is worth it. Boubacar midfielder from Marseille loan until end of season then sign pre-contract for summer equals no transfer fee. Swift from Reading loan to pre-contract for summer then he is free.

Steve, Scarborough: Central defender such as Nathan Ake on loan (permanent would be better but probably cost prohibitive). Central midfielder - Pape Gueye from Marseille. Striker (love Haaland to come home).

Have your say on Leeds' transfer window here