Robin Koch is "confident" he will play for Germany at this summer's European Championship - and hopes to meet England in the final.

Koch, 24, has seven caps for his country but was not in Joachim Low's most recent squad after only returning in March from an injury picked up in December.

"I missed the past three games for the national team. I'm fully fit now and I'm confident of being with the squad," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Hopefully we meet England in the final."

And what did he say to Leeds team-mate Ezgjan Alioski after North Macedonia stunned Germany in a World Cup qualifier in March?

"I was saying: 'If I'd been playing this game then they wouldn't have won this game," he joked.

Watch: 'It would be a special moment'

Hear much more from Koch, including on the influence of his father, Harry - a German title-winner with Kaiserslautern in 1998 - on BBC Sounds