Burnley v Leicester: Last time out

Burnley welcome Leicester City to Turf Moor on Saturday having been denied an important three points in September in the reverse fixture.

Jamie Vardy was at the centre of everything, getting his name on the scoresheet three times, albeit the first being an inadvertent flicked header into his own goal in the opening minutes.

He made amends midway through the first half when he fired home from Youri Tielemans' through ball but the Clarets were instantly in front again through impressive summer signing Maxwel Cornet's emphatic finish.

Second-bottom Burnley looked to be holding out for their first win of the season but Vardy showed his enduring sharpness to round Nick Pope with five minutes left and rescue a point.

It was five goals in six games for Vardy who heads to Turf Moor as the Premier League's third top scorer and keen to put a dent in Burnley's survival bid.