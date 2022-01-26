'Diaz could propel Spurs to a top four finish'

A player like Luis Diaz could be the difference between Tottenham securing a top four finish, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

Spurs have reportedly had an offer of around £38m rejected for the Porto and Colombia winger.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Ornstein said: "This is going to be a difficult one to pull off.

"I heard about this a few days ago and I was quite surprised because until now he had been linked with a few clubs, notably Liverpool for a much higher fee than what Tottenham have reportedly come in at.

"There are suggestions there is a release clause of 80m euros and if Porto are going to let him go they will want that release clause met. If the reports are correct then Tottenham are nowhere near that valuation right now.

"But, strange things happen as that deadline creeps closer and clearly Tottenham are trying to sign some attacking reinforcements. Tottenham have got a lot of irons in a lot of fires.

"This could be the sort of signing that helps propel them to a top four finish to get into next season’s Champions League and allow Antonio Conte the chance to succeed at the level that he belongs or has shown us that he belongs, which is challenging for league titles, European success, cup success. A player of Diaz’s calibre will be really appealing to Antonio Conte."

