Tottenham have had an offer of around £38m rejected for Porto's Colombia winger Luis Diaz, 25. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are in talks with Fiorentina over a loan deal for 25-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (Standard), external

Elsewhere, Everton have emerged as suitors for Tottenham and France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25. (Sky Sports - via TEAMtalk), external

Brighton are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli with a view to making a loan move for the 25-year-old but Burnley, Everton and Newcastle are also linked with the Englishman. (Mail), external

