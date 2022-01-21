Phil McNulty, BBC chief football writer at Emirates Stadium

The absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane was bemoaned when Liverpool drew a blank against Arsenal's defiant 10 men in the first leg at Anfield - but there were no such complaints here, with Diogo Jota the match-winner.

He has proved a wonderfully consistent addition when measured by goals and performances, and this was a superb individual display that more than compensated for the absence of the Reds' world-class duo.

He has scored 27 goals in 57 games for the club, including 14 this season, his second in particular a masterpiece of clinical composure, lifting the ball over Aaron Ramsdale after timing his run to perfection.

The banks of empty seats at Emirates Stadium told the story of the bitter disappointment of the Arsenal fans as their night of big expectation fizzled out.

The Gunners started at a high tempo but struggled to regain their rhythm after Jota's early strike and now a place in the top four in the Premier League is their only aim this season.

There is lots of youthful promise in this Arsenal side, but the shock FA Cup loss at Championship side Nottingham Forest and now this defeat will be a deflating experience.