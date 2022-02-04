Frank Lampard says he "trusts in the talents" of Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli after making them his first signings as Everton manager.

Van de Beek was one of the most sought-after footballers in Europe in 2019, but has seen little game time at Manchester United. Alli starred for Spurs and England in the past, but his career has stalled in recent years.

"They are both very talented players," Lampard said. "I have played against them in the past and sometimes it is great to get players who are hungry and have a point to prove."

Lampard is "excited" to have them on board and wants to quietly help them rebuild their careers.

"The talent and technique is still there and maybe in modern day football there are many factors that can affect you," he said.

"I am very interested to work with them, to start with a fresh slate and to extract what we know is there."

Both players are cup-tied for Saturday's game against Brentford but could make their debuts in the Premier League against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday.