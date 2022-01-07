Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says his existing players are "important" and that it's better for the club to bring back loan players rather than buy in new personnel.

Wolves recalled midfielder Ryan Giles from Cardiff City this week and have also welcomed star forward Pedro Neto back to training after long-term injury.

Lage revealed he is always talking with the club directors about the next steps for the club.

"I have a lot of meetings with Scott [Sellars, technical director] and Jeff [Shi, Chairman] and I understand what the team needs to grow and bring success.

"The players I have here are important and the injured players that will return - at the moment, it's better for the club to recall some loan players."

He also dismissed speculation linking his players away from Molineux, saying: "I heard after our victory against Manchester United, our goalkeeper is going to five or six clubs, and our defenders, midfielders and strikers.

"When I came to the meeting with the players today, I was surprised they were all in the building."